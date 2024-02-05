Johnson and New Orleans host Houston Christian

Houston Christian Huskies (5-15, 3-6 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (7-15, 2-7 Southland) New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Houston Christian Huskies (5-15, 3-6 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (7-15, 2-7 Southland)

New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Privateers -6; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans faces the Houston Christian Huskies after Jordan Johnson scored 23 points in New Orleans’ 82-80 loss to the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Privateers have gone 6-3 at home. New Orleans ranks ninth in the Southland at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 80.6 points while holding opponents to 47.5% shooting.

The Huskies are 3-6 against conference opponents. Houston Christian averages 15.5 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

New Orleans is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Houston Christian allows to opponents. Houston Christian averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game New Orleans allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 21.7 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 11 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Jay Alvarez is averaging 16.3 points for the Huskies. Marcus Greene is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 73.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.