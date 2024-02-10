Johnson and Bellarmine host FGCU

Bellarmine Knights (6-19, 2-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-15, 4-6 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Bellarmine Knights (6-19, 2-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-15, 4-6 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Ben Johnson scored 28 points in Bellarmine’s 84-77 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Eagles have gone 7-3 in home games. FGCU ranks third in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.9 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The Knights are 2-8 in conference matchups. Bellarmine has a 5-11 record against teams over .500.

FGCU is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 69.0 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 72.9 FGCU gives up to opponents.

The Eagles and Knights face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Anderson is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Isaiah Thompson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Peter Suder is averaging 10.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Knights. Langdon Hatton is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

