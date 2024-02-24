Jimerson’s 19 lead Saint Louis over George Washington 96-91

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson had 19 points in Saint Louis’ 96-91 win over George Washington on Saturday night.…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson had 19 points in Saint Louis’ 96-91 win over George Washington on Saturday night.

Jimerson was 5 of 18 shooting, including 3 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Billikens (10-17, 3-11 Atlantic 10 Conference). Cian Medley scored 14 points and added seven assists. Larry Hughes Jr. was 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

James Bishop finished with 34 points, six assists and three steals for the Revolutionaries (14-13, 3-11). Maximus Edwards added 19 points for George Washington. In addition, Jacoi Hutchinson had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists. The loss is the 10th in a row for the Revolutionaries.

Saint Louis went into halftime leading George Washington 55-42.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.