Jihad and the Ball State Cardinals visit conference foe Northern Illinois

Ball State Cardinals (12-13, 4-8 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (9-16, 3-9 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ball State Cardinals (12-13, 4-8 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (9-16, 3-9 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Basheer Jihad and the Ball State Cardinals take on David Coit and the Northern Illinois Huskies in MAC play.

The Huskies have gone 5-6 in home games. Northern Illinois has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Cardinals have gone 4-8 against MAC opponents. Ball State is 5-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Northern Illinois scores 74.3 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 71.2 Ball State allows. Ball State has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Northern Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coit is shooting 41.3% and averaging 19.0 points for the Huskies. Xavier Amos is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Davion Bailey averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Jihad is shooting 46.6% and averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.