Jenkins and UNC Wilmington host Hampton

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (17-6, 8-3 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (5-19, 0-11 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (17-6, 8-3 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (5-19, 0-11 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -12; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington faces the Hampton Pirates after KJ Jenkins scored 24 points in UNC Wilmington’s 75-56 victory against the Drexel Dragons.

The Pirates are 3-8 in home games. Hampton has a 3-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Seahawks are 8-3 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington is sixth in the CAA with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Trazarien White averaging 7.0.

Hampton is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 44.4% UNC Wilmington allows to opponents. UNC Wilmington averages 80.5 points per game, 3.1 more than the 77.4 Hampton allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Wilcox Jr. averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Kyrese Mullen is averaging 14.7 points and 8.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Shykeim Phillips is averaging 13.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Seahawks. White is averaging 20.3 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, averaging 70.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

