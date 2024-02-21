Jenkins and Old Dominion host Appalachian State

Appalachian State Mountaineers (22-5, 12-2 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (6-21, 2-13 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (22-5, 12-2 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (6-21, 2-13 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Chaunce Jenkins scored 22 points in Old Dominion’s 68-65 loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

The Monarchs have gone 4-9 in home games. Old Dominion is 4-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Mountaineers are 12-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State is third in college basketball with 28.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Abson averaging 5.5.

Old Dominion scores 70.5 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 66.8 Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State averages 78.6 points per game, 2.7 more than the 75.9 Old Dominion allows to opponents.

The Monarchs and Mountaineers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenkins is averaging 16.2 points for the Monarchs.

Terence Harcum is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 11.5 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 40.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 8.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

