Jenkins and Norfolk State host Morgan State

Norfolk State Spartans (18-9, 8-2 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (9-17, 5-5 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits the Morgan State Bears after Tyrese scored 21 points in Norfolk State’s 68-66 victory over the Coppin State Eagles.

The Bears are 6-3 on their home court. Morgan State gives up 78.0 points and has been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

The Spartans are 8-2 in conference play. Norfolk State ranks fifth in the MEAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaylani Darden averaging 3.5.

Morgan State’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Morgan State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wynston Tabbs is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bears.

Jamarii Thomas is shooting 41.0% and averaging 17.4 points for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

