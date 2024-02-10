Jenkins’ 16 lead UNC Wilmington past Hampton 95-65

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — KJ Jenkins scored 16 points as UNC Wilmington beat Hampton 95-65 on Saturday. Jenkins shot 7…

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — KJ Jenkins scored 16 points as UNC Wilmington beat Hampton 95-65 on Saturday.

Jenkins shot 7 for 12, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Seahawks (18-6, 9-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Trazarien White added 14 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and they also had 11 rebounds. Donovan Newby was 5 of 7 shooting (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Pirates (5-20, 0-12) were led in scoring by Kyrese Mullen, who finished with 23 points and nine rebounds. Jerry Deng added 19 points and six rebounds for Hampton. In addition, Jordan Nesbitt had nine points, six rebounds and five assists.

Both teams next play Thursday. UNC Wilmington hosts N.C. A&T and Hampton goes on the road to play Stony Brook.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

