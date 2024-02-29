Jeanne-Rose puts up 17, Cent. Conn. St. defeats LIU 78-64

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Allan Jeanne-Rose scored 17 points as Cent. Conn. St. beat LIU 78-64 on Thursday night.…

Jeanne-Rose added six rebounds for the Blue Devils (18-10, 12-3 Northeast Conference). Jordan Jones was 5 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to add 17 points. Kellen Amos was 6 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 17 points.

The Sharks (7-21, 6-10) were led in scoring by Eric Acker, who finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. R.J. Greene added 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals for LIU. Jason Steele also had 11 points.

Cent. Conn. St. hosts Stonehill in its next matchup on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

