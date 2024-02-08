Jeanne-Rose and Cent. Conn. St. host Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-12, 6-3 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (13-9, 7-2 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-12, 6-3 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (13-9, 7-2 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -6; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. takes on the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Allan Jeanne-Rose scored 23 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 71-68 loss to the Merrimack Warriors.

The Blue Devils are 6-3 on their home court. Cent. Conn. St. is 5-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Pioneers are 6-3 in NEC play. Sacred Heart ranks fifth in the NEC with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Alex Sobel averaging 2.9.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Sacred Heart gives up. Sacred Heart averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Cent. Conn. St. gives up.

The Blue Devils and Pioneers meet Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeanne-Rose is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Blue Devils.

Nico Galette is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Pioneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Pioneers: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.