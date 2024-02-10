James, Rider Broncs to host Collins and the Marist Red Foxes

Marist Red Foxes (12-9, 7-5 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (8-15, 5-7 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marist Red Foxes (12-9, 7-5 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (8-15, 5-7 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jadin Collins and the Marist Red Foxes visit Mervin James and the Rider Broncs in MAAC action Saturday.

The Broncs have gone 5-3 in home games. Rider ranks second in the MAAC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by TJ Weeks Jr. averaging 4.7.

The Red Foxes are 7-5 in MAAC play. Marist has a 3-5 record against opponents above .500.

Rider is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.2% Marist allows to opponents. Marist averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.0 per game Rider gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is averaging 19 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Broncs. Weeks is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

Jaden Daughtry is averaging 6.7 points for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

