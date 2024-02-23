James Madison visits Moore and Georgia Southern

James Madison Dukes (25-3, 13-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (6-22, 6-9 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

James Madison Dukes (25-3, 13-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (6-22, 6-9 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on the James Madison Dukes after Tyren Moore scored 21 points in Georgia Southern’s 84-76 victory against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Eagles are 4-5 in home games. Georgia Southern averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 1-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Dukes are 13-3 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison is seventh in the Sun Belt with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by T.J. Bickerstaff averaging 2.6.

Georgia Southern averages 71.8 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 68.6 James Madison gives up. James Madison has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 46.1% shooting opponents of Georgia Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 15.1 points. Eren Banks is shooting 39.4% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Noah Freidel is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 12 points and 5.7 rebounds. Terrence Edwards is shooting 41.7% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 76.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Dukes: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

