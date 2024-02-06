James Madison visits Fields and Arkansas State

James Madison Dukes (20-3, 9-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-13, 6-5 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8…

James Madison Dukes (20-3, 9-3 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-13, 6-5 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State takes on the James Madison Dukes after Caleb Fields scored 22 points in Arkansas State’s 95-80 win over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Red Wolves have gone 7-2 at home. Arkansas State is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Dukes have gone 9-3 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison is sixth in college basketball scoring 85.6 points per game while shooting 47.7%.

Arkansas State makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than James Madison has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). James Madison scores 7.0 more points per game (85.6) than Arkansas State gives up to opponents (78.6).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fields is averaging 13 points and 5.9 assists for the Red Wolves. Taryn Todd is averaging 12.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.

Terrence Edwards is shooting 42.9% and averaging 16.8 points for the Dukes. Noah Freidel is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 83.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 39.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

