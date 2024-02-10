James Madison takes on Akron, seeks 5th straight home win

Akron Zips (18-5, 10-1 MAC) at James Madison Dukes (21-3, 10-3 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Akron Zips (18-5, 10-1 MAC) at James Madison Dukes (21-3, 10-3 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Dukes take on Akron.

The Dukes have gone 11-1 in home games. James Madison is second in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.2 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Zips are 6-2 on the road. Akron is the top team in the MAC allowing just 64.3 points per game while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

James Madison averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Akron allows. Akron averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game James Madison allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Edwards is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Dukes. Noah Freidel is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for James Madison.

Kaleb Thornton is averaging 3.9 points for the Zips. Enrique Freeman is averaging 19.3 points, 12.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 39.1 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Zips: 9-1, averaging 75.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.