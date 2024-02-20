James Madison seeks 25th victory this season in matchup against Marshall

James Madison Dukes (24-3, 12-3 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (12-15, 7-7 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7…

James Madison Dukes (24-3, 12-3 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (12-15, 7-7 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison will look for its 25th win of the season when the Dukes visit the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Thundering Herd are 8-5 on their home court. Marshall has a 7-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Dukes are 12-3 in Sun Belt play. James Madison is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Marshall averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 5.9 per game James Madison allows. James Madison averages 8.6 more points per game (84.8) than Marshall allows to opponents (76.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamdyn Curfman is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 13.1 points.

Terrence Edwards is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 38.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Dukes: 9-1, averaging 81.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

