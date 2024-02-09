James Madison puts home win streak on the line against Akron

Akron Zips (18-5, 10-1 MAC) at James Madison Dukes (21-3, 10-3 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Akron Zips (18-5, 10-1 MAC) at James Madison Dukes (21-3, 10-3 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Dukes face Akron.

The Dukes have gone 11-1 in home games. James Madison is the top team in the Sun Belt averaging 41.3 points in the paint. T.J. Bickerstaff leads the Dukes with 12.7.

The Zips are 6-2 on the road. Akron is the leader in the MAC giving up only 64.3 points per game while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

James Madison makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Akron has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Akron averages 6.7 more points per game (75.9) than James Madison gives up to opponents (69.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Edwards is averaging 16.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Dukes. Noah Freidel is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.

Kaleb Thornton is averaging 3.9 points for the Zips. Enrique Freeman is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 39.1 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Zips: 9-1, averaging 75.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

