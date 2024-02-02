James Madison hosts Ceaser and Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (6-16, 2-9 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (19-3, 8-3 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (6-16, 2-9 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (19-3, 8-3 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces the James Madison Dukes after Devin Ceaser scored 20 points in Old Dominion’s 83-76 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Dukes have gone 10-1 at home. James Madison averages 86.0 points while outscoring opponents by 16.7 points per game.

The Monarchs have gone 2-9 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion gives up 77.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.2 points per game.

James Madison scores 86.0 points, 8.7 more per game than the 77.3 Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of James Madison have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Edwards is averaging 17 points and 3.2 assists for the Dukes. Noah Freidel is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.

Vasean Allette is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Monarchs. Bryce Baker is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 40.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 73.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.