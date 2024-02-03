James Madison hosts Ceaser and Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (6-16, 2-9 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (19-3, 8-3 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (6-16, 2-9 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (19-3, 8-3 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -17; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on the James Madison Dukes after Devin Ceaser scored 20 points in Old Dominion’s 83-76 win over the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Dukes are 10-1 in home games. James Madison is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Monarchs have gone 2-9 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is 4-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

James Madison’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of James Madison have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Edwards is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Dukes. Noah Freidel is averaging 13.5 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games for James Madison.

Vasean Allette is averaging 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 40.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 73.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

