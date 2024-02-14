James Madison Dukes face the Georgia State Panthers on 4-game win streak

Georgia State Panthers (11-13, 5-7 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (22-3, 10-3 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (11-13, 5-7 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (22-3, 10-3 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison is looking to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Dukes take on Georgia State.

The Dukes have gone 12-1 at home. James Madison ranks fourth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 39.8 rebounds. T.J. Bickerstaff leads the Dukes with 8.6 boards.

The Panthers are 5-7 against conference opponents. Georgia State has a 3-8 record against opponents over .500.

James Madison averages 84.8 points, 10.5 more per game than the 74.3 Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game James Madison allows.

The Dukes and Panthers face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Green III is averaging 7.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Dukes.

Lucas Taylor is shooting 41.9% and averaging 14.5 points for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.