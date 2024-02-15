James Madison and Georgia State meet for conference showdown

Georgia State Panthers (11-13, 5-7 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (22-3, 10-3 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (11-13, 5-7 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (22-3, 10-3 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -13.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE:

The Dukes are 12-1 in home games. James Madison is 19-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 5-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

James Madison makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Georgia State has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Georgia State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game James Madison allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Edwards is averaging 16.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Dukes. Noah Freidel is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.