James Madison aims for 25th win this season in matchup against Marshall

James Madison Dukes (24-3, 12-3 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (12-15, 7-7 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -7.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison will look for its 25th victory this season when the Dukes visit the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Thundering Herd are 8-5 in home games. Marshall is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Dukes are 12-3 against conference opponents. James Madison ranks third in the Sun Belt with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by T.J. Bickerstaff averaging 5.7.

Marshall averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 5.9 per game James Madison gives up. James Madison has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Marshall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Martin is averaging 10.9 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Terrence Edwards is averaging 17.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Dukes. Bickerstaff is averaging 12.6 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 38.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Dukes: 9-1, averaging 81.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

