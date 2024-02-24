James leads Rider against Quinnipiac after 20-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-7, 11-4 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (11-16, 8-8 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-7, 11-4 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (11-16, 8-8 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider hosts the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Mervin James scored 20 points in Rider’s 78-75 win over the Iona Gaels.

The Broncs are 7-4 on their home court. Rider is second in the MAAC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by TJ Weeks Jr. averaging 4.5.

The Bobcats have gone 11-4 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac ranks second in the MAAC with 36.8 rebounds per game led by Amarri Tice averaging 7.0.

Rider’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Rider gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey McKeithan is averaging 8.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Broncs. James is averaging 18.6 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rider.

Matt Balanc is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bobcats. Tice is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

