James leads Rider against Niagara

Rider Broncs (12-16, 9-8 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (14-12, 10-6 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rider Broncs (12-16, 9-8 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (14-12, 10-6 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider visits the Niagara Purple Eagles after Mervin James scored 30 points in Rider’s 88-78 win against the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Purple Eagles are 5-7 on their home court. Niagara has a 5-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Broncs have gone 9-8 against MAAC opponents. Rider has a 5-12 record against teams over .500.

Niagara averages 74.3 points per game, equal to what Rider gives up. Rider’s 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Niagara has given up to its opponents (46.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Bumbalough is averaging 9.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Purple Eagles. Harlan Obioha is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

James is scoring 19.0 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Broncs. Tariq Ingraham is averaging 12.0 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 60.8% over the past 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Broncs: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

