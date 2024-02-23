James and Rider host Iona

Iona Gaels (13-12, 8-6 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (10-16, 7-8 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Iona Gaels (13-12, 8-6 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (10-16, 7-8 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -1.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Rider plays the Iona Gaels after Mervin James scored 20 points in Rider’s 104-62 win over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Broncs have gone 6-4 at home. Rider is second in the MAAC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by TJ Weeks Jr. averaging 4.6.

The Gaels are 8-6 in conference play. Iona has a 5-8 record against teams over .500.

Rider averages 73.0 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 71.1 Iona allows. Iona averages 73.1 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 74.1 Rider allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is averaging 18.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

