James’ 20 points leads Rider to a 78-75 win over Iona

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Ruben Rodriguez hit 3 of 4 from the free throw line in the final 17 seconds…

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) —

Ruben Rodriguez hit 3 of 4 from the free throw line in the final 17 seconds to allow Rider to hold off Iona 78-75 on Friday night.

Mervin James scored 20 points and added five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Broncs (11-16, 8-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tariq Ingraham added 18 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Allen Powell was 4 of 9 shooting (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Idan Tretout led the Gaels (13-13, 8-7) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and three steals. Wheza Panzo added 15 points and two steals for Iona. Jeremiah Quigley also had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Both teams next play Sunday. Rider hosts Quinnipiac and Iona plays Mount St. Mary’s on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.