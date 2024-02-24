Jada Williams nails late 3-pointer, Arizona shocks No. 3 Stanford 68-61

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jada Williams banked in a go-ahead 3-pointer with 30 seconds to play and Arizona stunned No.…

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jada Williams banked in a go-ahead 3-pointer with 30 seconds to play and Arizona stunned No. 3 Stanford 68-61 on Friday night, beating the Cardinal on the road for the first time in more than 20 years.

Williams led the Wildcats (15-12, 7-8 Pac-12) with 23 points, and Esmery Martinez added 17.

Kiki Iriafen led Stanford (23-4, 12-3) with 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Stanford had beaten Arizona in 15 of the previous 16 meetings between the teams. The Wildcats had lost seven straight to the Cardinal.

The Wildcats had just seven players dressed, and were coming off a triple-overtime win over Washington on Sunday. Stanford star forward Cameron Brink missed the game due to a non-COVID-19 illness.

No. 7 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 87, No. 11 COLORADO 81

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 42 points and Southern California defeated Colorado for the Trojans’ seventh consecutive victory.

The freshman made all 18 of her free throws and hit four 3-pointers in her second-highest scoring game of the season. She had 51 points in a win at then-No. 4 Stanford on Feb. 2.

McKenzie Forbes added 24 points, making five 3-pointers, and seven assists for the Trojans (21-4, 11-4 Pac-12). Kayla Padilla had 12 points, making four of her five 3-pointers and USC improved to 14-1 at home.

Aaronette Vonleh scored 18 points before fouling out with 4:47 remaining and Quay Miller had 12 points for the Buffaloes (20-6, 10-5), who lost their third in a row.

No. 9 OREGON STATE 65, WASHINGTON STATE 52

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Lily Hansford scored 11 points and Timea Gardner added 10 to lead Oregon State to a win over Washington State.

Talia von Oelhoffen hit a 3-pointer to give Oregon State (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12) a double-digit lead and followed with a jumper that ignited a 14-2 run to close out the victory.

Bella Murekatete led Washington State (16-12, 5-10) with 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Freshman Eleonora Villa added 10 points.

