Jacy Sheldon’s 23 points leads No. 2 Ohio State over Nebraska 80-47

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon had 23 points and Cotie McMahon added 20 points and 10 rebounds as No. 2 Ohio State pulled away early and raced to its 12th straight win, an 80-47 rout of Nebraska on Wednesday night.

The Buckeyes (22-3, 13-1 Big Ten) this week tied their highest ranking in the AP Top 25 in school history and sit atop the Big Ten standings with three regular-season games left, including a prime-time finale with Caitlin Clark and Iowa on March 3.

Huskers leading Alexis Markowski (16.4 points per game) led Nebraska (16-9, 8-6) with just nine points, but the 6-foot-3 forward pulled down 16 rebounds. Callin Hake added seven points.

NO. 5 TEXAS 82, HOUSTON 66

HOUSTON (AP) — Madison Booker had 23 points and seven rebounds, DeYona Gaston added 21 points and eight rebounds and Texas beat Houston.

Aaliyah Moore had 12 points and eight rebounds for Texas (23-3, 10-3 Big 12), which shot 56% from the field in winning its fifth straight game. The Longhorns had a 42-24 rebounding advantage and outscored Houston 54-22 in the paint.

Laila Blair scored 23 points on 9-of-24 shooting for Houston (12-12, 3-10) to become the ninth player in program history to score 1,500 points. Maliyah Johnson added 12 points and Brittany Onyeje scored 11 points.

IOWA STATE 96, NO. 7 KANSAS STATE 93, 2OT

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Addy Brown and Audi Crooks each scored 20 points as Iowa State knocked off Kansas State in double overtime.

The Cyclones (14-9, 8-5 Big 12) made 10 straight free throws in the final 36 seconds of the second overtime period, including Brown’s four makes.

Ayoka Lee and Serena Sundell both scored 20 points for Kansas State (21-4, 10-3).

NO. 14 INDIANA 68, WISCONSIN 54

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 24 points in her first game since become Indiana’s all-time leading scorer as the Hoosiers turned back Wisconsin.

Holmes had 10 points in the fourth quarter to ensure Indiana’s 10th-straight win over the Badgers and pushed her career total to 2,389 points.

Sara Scalia scored 15 points with four 3-pointers, giving her 79 3s this season, a record for Indiana (21-3, 12-2 Big Ten Conference). Moore McNeil had 12 with 4-for-4 shooting from 3-point range.

Sophomore Serah Williams had 18 points and 14 rebounds, extending her Wisconsin-record double-double streak to 10. Ronnie Porter added 11 points and Brooke Schramek 10 for the Badgers (11-12, 4-9). Wisconsin was 1 of 7 from 3-point range and had 19 turnovers.

NO. 15 UCONN 86, XAVIER 40

CINCINNATI (AP) — Paige Bueckers had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Aaliyah Edwards added 16 points and 10 rebounds for her 12th double-double of the season and UConn eased past Xavier.

Ice Brady had a double-double — the first of her freshman season — for UConn (21-5, 13-0 Big East) with 11 points and 14 rebounds. The Huskies grabbed a season-high 56 rebounds, compared to just 20 for Xavier.

Ashlynn Shade added 14 points for UConn and Qadence Samuels had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Aizhanique Mayo scored 14 points for Xavier (1-21, 0-13), which is 0-8 all-time against UConn. Daniela Lopez added 10 points, going 2 of 10 from 3-point range.

NO. 23 OKLAHOMA 84, NO. 21 BAYLOR 73

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Sophomore Kiersten Johnson had a career-high 20 points off the bench, Payton Verhulst had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Oklahoma pulled away from Baylor in the fourth quarter to win its ninth straight.

Verhulst added seven assists and five blocks for the Sooners (18-6, 12-1 Big 12 Conference), who are 4-3 against ranked teams. Nevaeh Tott and Sahara Williams both had 14 points and Skylar Vann had 10.

Sarah Andrews had 14 points for Baylor (18-6, 7-6), which is 5-3 in top 25 games. Dre’una Edwards and Van Gytenbeek both had 13 points.

