Kamilla Cardoso stars as No. 1 South Carolina beats Mississippi 85-56

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso scored 13 of her 17 points in the final two quarters, and No. 1 South Carolina won its 19th straight over Mississippi with an 85-56 victory Sunday.

MiLaysia Fulwiley added 14 points for the Gamecocks (21-0, 9-0 Southeastern Conference). Ashlyn Watkins had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Cardoso was hampered by foul trouble in the first half. But she helped South Carolina to a 16-2 run that spanned halftime, helping the Gamecocks extend their program record to 52 straight wins at home.

Madison Scott had 17 points for the Rebels (16-6, 6-3).

NO. 12 TEXAS 61, NO. 2 KANSAS STATE 54

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker scored 20 points and Taylor Jones added 13 points and eight rebounds as Texas sent Kansas State to its second straight loss.

The Wildcats had tied their highest ranking in school history behind a 14-game win streak that included three victories after star forward Ayoka Lee was sidelined for a month with an ankle injury.

The Wildcats (20-3, 9-2) missed her Sunday as Texas (21-3, 8-3) exploited its size advantage near the basket. Jones had six points and a block in an 8-2 Texas run to open the third quarter, before Booker scored six in a row as the Longhorns built the lead as high as 19.

Eliza Maupin scored 18 points for Kansas State.

NO. 6 COLORADO 80, WASHINGTON 57

SEATTLE (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh scored 21 points in just 22 minutes, and Colorado used a hot-shooting first half to run away for the victory.

Quay Miller had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Colorado (19-3, 9-2 Pac-12), which went 3-1 on a two-week road swing through the Pacific Northwest.

Colorado led 50-28 at halftime and built the lead to as many as 32 in the second half.

Dalayah Daniels led Washington (13-8, 3-7) with 14 points. Sayvia Sellers finished with 12.

NO. 8 OHIO STATE 74, NO. 10 INDIANA 69

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 25 points, and Ohio State earned its ninth consecutive win.

Cotie McMahon had 20 points and seven rebounds for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes (19-3, 10-1) took off in the third quarter, going on a 16-5 run to finish the frame up by eight points. They led by as many as 14 with 7:32 left in the game.

Sara Scalia led Indiana (18-3, 9-2) with 25 points. Mackenzie Holmes and Yarden Garzon each had 14 points and nine rebounds.

NO. 9 LSU 108, FLORIDA 66

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Aneesah Morrow had 18 points, 20 rebounds, two blocks and a steal, and LSU snapped a two-game skid.

Hailey Van Lith and Mikaylah Williams each scored 21 points for the Tigers (19-4, 6-3 SEC), who led by as many as 45 points in the second half. Angel Reese added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Aliyah Matharu led Florida (11-9, 2-6) with 16 points and five steals. Leilani Correa added 13 points.

NO. 14 NOTRE DAME 78, PITTSBURGH 53

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 22 points, leading Notre Dame to the win.

Maddy Westbeld had 15 points and 14 rebounds for Notre Dame (17-4, 7-3 ACC). Sonia Citron also scored 15 points.

Hidalgo made four 3-pointers. She also had six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Liatu King had 18 points and 14 rebounds for Pitt (7-16, 1-9). Jala Jordan finished with 17 points and 10 boards.

NO. 17 VIRGINIA TECH 70, NO. 24 NORTH CAROLINA 61, OT

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Virginia Tech’s Georgia Amoore hit a big 3-pointer in overtime and finished with 21 points and 11 assists.

The Hokies (18-4, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) were clinging to a one-point lead against the Tar Heels (16-8, 7-4) in OT when Amoore buried a 3-pointer. Matilda Ekh, who hit a 3-pointer to open overtime, hit another to push the lead to seven with 1:21 remaining and wrap up Virginia Tech’s fifth straight win in the series.

Elizabeth Kitley had 15 points and 15 rebounds for Virginia Tech. Ekh scored 14 points.

Deja Kelly had 26 points for North Carolina. Alyssa Ustby finished with 10 points and 16 rebounds.

NO. 20 UTAH 73, WASHINGTON STATE 61

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 15 points and Utah took over in the fourth quarter.

Isabel Palmer had two baskets and Jenna Johnson sank a 3-pointer in a 9-2 run to begin the fourth as the Utes (17-6, 7-4 Pac-12) pushed their advantage to 64-54.

Pili also had seven rebounds and three assists. Palmer finished with 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting.

Bella Murekatete and Eleonora Villa had 15 points apiece for the Cougars (15-8, 4-6). Murekatete grabbed her 900th career rebound to move to the top of the school list.

NO. 21 SYRACUSE 75, BOSTON COLLEGE 63

BOSTON (AP) — Dyaisha Fair scored a season-high 38 points, powering Syracuse to the victory.

Fair remains in sixth place on the NCAA career scoring list for women. She has 3,167 points, 116 points behind No. 5 Brittney Griner.

Fair made 13 of 25 shots, including 5 of 11 3-pointers, and went 7 for 7 from the free-throw line. Alaina Rice scored 10 points and Alyssa Latham had 10 rebounds for Syracuse (18-4, 8-3 ACC).

Teya Sidberry had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Boston College (11-13, 3-8). JoJo Lacey scored 21 points.

NO. 22 CREIGHTON 75, BUTLER 65

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Emma Ronsiek scored 26 points, and Creighton pulled away in the second half for the road win.

Ronsiek sank 10 of 15 shots for the Bluejays (18-3, 9-2 Big East), who upped their win streak to eight by completing a season sweep of the Bulldogs (9-13, 1-10). She also had nine rebounds.

Lauren Jensen had 19 points and five assists for Creighton.

Sydney Jaynes led Butler with 15 points. Riley Makalusky had 11 points.

