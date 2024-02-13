Jacksonville visits Kennesaw State after Burden’s 33-point performance

Jacksonville Dolphins (13-12, 4-7 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (13-12, 4-7 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (13-12, 4-7 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (13-12, 4-7 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts the Jacksonville Dolphins after Terrell Burden scored 33 points in Kennesaw State’s 101-95 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Owls are 8-3 in home games. Kennesaw State is the best team in the ASUN with 16.4 fast break points.

The Dolphins are 4-7 in conference games. Jacksonville is fourth in the ASUN giving up 72.6 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Kennesaw State scores 84.3 points, 11.7 more per game than the 72.6 Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Kennesaw State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demond Robinson is averaging 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Owls. Burden is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Robert McCray is scoring 17.1 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Dolphins. Gyasi Powell is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 83.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.