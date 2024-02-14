Jacksonville State visits Louisiana Tech on 4-game road skid

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (12-13, 4-6 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-8, 6-3 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (12-13, 4-6 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-8, 6-3 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State will aim to end its four-game road slide when the Gamecocks visit Louisiana Tech.

The Bulldogs are 11-1 in home games. Louisiana Tech is second in the CUSA scoring 75.6 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Gamecocks are 4-6 in conference matchups. Jacksonville State is 5-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

Louisiana Tech scores 75.6 points, 10.6 more per game than the 65.0 Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points greater than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Louisiana Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Batcho is averaging 14.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Bulldogs. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Quincy Clark is averaging 8.5 points for the Gamecocks. KyKy Tandy is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.