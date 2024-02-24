Jacksonville State visits Dean and Florida International

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (13-14, 5-7 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (9-18, 4-8 CUSA) Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (13-14, 5-7 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (9-18, 4-8 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -1.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International faces the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Arturo Dean scored 24 points in Florida International’s 76-71 win over the Liberty Flames.

The Panthers have gone 8-5 in home games. Florida International is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gamecocks have gone 5-7 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State is second in the CUSA giving up 65.0 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

Florida International scores 73.6 points, 8.6 more per game than the 65.0 Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State averages 70.1 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 76.3 Florida International allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dean is averaging 13 points, four assists and 3.4 steals for the Panthers.

KyKy Tandy is averaging 17.7 points for the Gamecocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

