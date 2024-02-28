Jacksonville State takes on UTEP after Tandy’s 20-point game

UTEP Miners (13-15, 4-9 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-14, 6-7 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTEP Miners (13-15, 4-9 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-14, 6-7 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State hosts the UTEP Miners after KyKy Tandy scored 20 points in Jacksonville State’s 77-75 victory over the Florida International Panthers.

The Gamecocks are 8-5 in home games. Jacksonville State is 3-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Miners have gone 4-9 against CUSA opponents.

Jacksonville State is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, the same percentage UTEP allows to opponents. UTEP has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Jacksonville State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tandy is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Juwan Perdue is averaging 9.7 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Miners: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 11.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

