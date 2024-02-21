Jacksonville State earns 76-68 victory against Middle Tennessee

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Matt Mayers scored 18 points and Jacksonville State beat Middle Tennessee 76-68 on Wednesday night. Mayers…

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Matt Mayers scored 18 points and Jacksonville State beat Middle Tennessee 76-68 on Wednesday night.

Mayers added six rebounds for the Gamecocks (13-14, 5-7 Conference USA). KyKy Tandy scored 11 points while shooting 2 for 15 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line. Ivan Reynolds was 3 of 9 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Blue Raiders (11-16, 5-7) were led by Jared Jones, who posted 19 points and seven rebounds. Justin Bufford added 12 points and two blocks for Middle Tennessee. Elias King also put up 11 points and five assists.

