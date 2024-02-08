Jacksonville State and Sam Houston meet for conference matchup

Sam Houston Bearkats (13-10, 6-2 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-12, 3-5 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Sam Houston Bearkats (13-10, 6-2 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (11-12, 3-5 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -2.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davon Barnes and the Sam Houston Bearkats visit KyKy Tandy and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in CUSA action.

The Gamecocks have gone 6-4 in home games. Jacksonville State is fourth in the CUSA in rebounding with 37.1 rebounds. Juwan Perdue leads the Gamecocks with 5.9 boards.

The Bearkats are 6-2 in CUSA play. Sam Houston has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Jacksonville State averages 70.5 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 71.1 Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Jacksonville State have averaged.

The Gamecocks and Bearkats match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tandy is averaging 18.6 points for the Gamecocks. Perdue is averaging 8.7 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Barnes is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, while averaging 14.1 points. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 42.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.