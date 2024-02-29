Jacksonville hosts FGCU after Thompson’s 26-point showing

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-17, 7-8 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (14-15, 5-10 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (13-17, 7-8 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (14-15, 5-10 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU plays the Jacksonville Dolphins after Isaiah Thompson scored 26 points in FGCU’s 79-60 victory against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Dolphins have gone 11-2 in home games. Jacksonville is 4-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles are 7-8 in ASUN play. FGCU has a 7-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Jacksonville averages 71.3 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 71.7 FGCU gives up. FGCU has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert McCray is averaging 17 points for the Dolphins. Bryce Workman is averaging 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Jacksonville.

Dallion Johnson is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.9 points. Thompson is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

