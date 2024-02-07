Jacksonville faces Central Arkansas following McCray’s 22-point game

Central Arkansas Bears (8-17, 4-5 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (11-12, 2-7 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Central Arkansas Bears (8-17, 4-5 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (11-12, 2-7 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces the Central Arkansas Bears after Robert McCray scored 22 points in Jacksonville’s 84-82 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Dolphins are 8-1 in home games. Jacksonville ranks third in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 38.2 rebounds. Stephon Payne III leads the Dolphins with 6.2 boards.

The Bears are 4-5 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas allows 78.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

Jacksonville averages 73.1 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 78.4 Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Jacksonville allows.

The Dolphins and Bears meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCray is shooting 52.3% and averaging 16.8 points for the Dolphins.

Tucker Anderson is averaging 14.3 points for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.