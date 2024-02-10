Jacksonville earns 67-63 victory against North Alabama

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Robert McCray scored 18 points as Jacksonville beat North Alabama 67-63 on Saturday night. McCray was…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Robert McCray scored 18 points as Jacksonville beat North Alabama 67-63 on Saturday night.

McCray was 7 of 17 shooting, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 8 from the line for the Dolphins (13-12, 4-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Bryce Workman added 13 points while going 4 of 13 and 5 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had 14 rebounds. Gyasi Powell shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

KJ Johnson finished with 18 points for the Lions (12-13, 6-5). The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

