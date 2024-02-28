Jackson’s 27 points lead Purdue Fort Wayne over Wright State 79-77 in OT

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Jackson scored 27 points, Maximus Nelson made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:09 left in overtime…

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Jackson scored 27 points, Maximus Nelson made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:09 left in overtime to cap the scoring, and Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Wright State 79-77 on Wednesday night.

Jackson shot 11 for 22, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Mastodons (19-11, 10-9 Horizon League). Nelson scored 12 points while finishing 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and added five rebounds. Anthony Roberts had eight points and was 3 of 11 shooting (1 for 4 from 3-point range).

Tanner Holden led the way for the Raiders (17-13, 12-7) with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. AJ Braun added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Wright State. In addition, Alex Huibregste had 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

