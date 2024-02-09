Jackson State visits Washington and Mississippi Valley State

Jackson State Tigers (8-14, 4-5 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-22, 0-9 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7…

Jackson State Tigers (8-14, 4-5 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-22, 0-9 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State faces the Jackson State Tigers after Danny Washington scored 22 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 83-77 loss to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-5 at home. Mississippi Valley State is 0-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tigers have gone 4-5 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State ranks fourth in the SWAC shooting 31.6% from 3-point range.

Mississippi Valley State scores 53.6 points per game, 23.9 fewer points than the 77.5 Jackson State allows. Jackson State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Mississippi Valley State allows.

The Delta Devils and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Sanders is averaging 10.7 points and two steals for the Delta Devils. Rayquan Brown is averaging 17.8 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Chase Adams is averaging 9.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Tigers. Ken Evans is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 59.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.