Jackson State visits Mississippi Valley State following Washington’s 22-point game

Jackson State Tigers (8-14, 4-5 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-22, 0-9 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State faces the Jackson State Tigers after Danny Washington scored 22 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 83-77 loss to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Delta Devils are 0-5 on their home court. Mississippi Valley State has a 0-17 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 4-5 in conference play. Jackson State allows 77.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.2 points per game.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 37.4% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Mississippi Valley State allows.

The Delta Devils and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayquan Brown is averaging 16.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Donovan Sanders is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Ken Evans is shooting 41.6% and averaging 18.6 points for the Tigers. Chase Adams is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 59.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

