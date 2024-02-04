Jackson State Tigers take on the Southern Jaguars on 3-game losing streak

Southern Jaguars (12-9, 6-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (8-13, 4-4 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Jaguars (12-9, 6-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (8-13, 4-4 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State looks to break its three-game slide when the Tigers play Southern.

The Tigers are 2-1 in home games. Jackson State is sixth in the SWAC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Zeke Cook averaging 4.5.

The Jaguars are 6-2 in conference matchups. Southern leads the SWAC with 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Tai’Reon Joseph averaging 8.8.

Jackson State is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Southern allows to opponents. Southern has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 45.7% shooting opponents of Jackson State have averaged.

The Tigers and Jaguars meet Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ken Evans is averaging 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Chase Adams is averaging 12.9 points, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

Joseph averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 20.5 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Brandon Davis is averaging 12.7 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

