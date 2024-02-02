Jackson State Tigers take on the Grambling Tigers

Grambling Tigers (8-12, 5-2 SWAC) vs. Jackson State Tigers (8-12, 4-3 SWAC) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grambling Tigers (8-12, 5-2 SWAC) vs. Jackson State Tigers (8-12, 4-3 SWAC)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling Tigers and the Jackson State Tigers meet at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The Jackson State Tigers are 4-9 in non-conference play. Jackson State allows 78.2 points and has been outscored by 7.1 points per game.

The Grambling Tigers have a 3-10 record in non-conference play. Grambling is fourth in the SWAC scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Antwan Barnett averaging 8.0.

Jackson State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Grambling allows. Grambling’s 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Jackson State has allowed to its opponents (45.7%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Adams is averaging 9.7 points and 4.5 assists for the Jackson State Tigers. Ken Evans is averaging 19.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

Jonathan Aku is averaging 3.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Grambling Tigers. Kintavious Dozier is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackson State Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Grambling Tigers: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

