Jackson State plays Alcorn State for conference showdown

Jackson State Tigers (12-14, 8-5 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (9-17, 8-5 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jeremiah Kendall and the Alcorn State Braves host Ken Evans and the Jackson State Tigers.

The Braves have gone 4-3 at home. Alcorn State is 5-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 8-5 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Alcorn State’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Jackson State allows. Jackson State’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than Alcorn State has allowed to its opponents (46.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Braves. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Evans is averaging 18 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Jordan O’Neal is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

