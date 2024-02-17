Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Jackson State earns 77-55…

Jackson State earns 77-55 win against Florida A&M

The Associated Press

February 17, 2024, 8:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jordan O’Neal had 22 points in Jackson State’s 77-55 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday night.

O’Neal added 13 rebounds for the Tigers (11-14, 7-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Ken Evans scored 12 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Coltie Young and Keiante Cornelius both had 10 points.

The Rattlers (4-19, 2-10) were led in scoring by Shannon Grant, who finished with 12 points and two blocks. Jalen Speer added 11 points and two steals for Florida A&M.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up