Jackson scores 19, Charlotte takes down UTSA 79-70

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dishon Jackson’s 19 points helped Charlotte defeat UTSA 79-70 on Thursday night.

Jackson was 5 of 9 shooting and 9 of 11 from the free throw line for the 49ers (16-8, 10-2 American Athletic Conference). Lu’Cye Patterson added 17 points and six rebounds. Nik Graves scored 12.

The Roadrunners (8-17, 2-10) were led by PJ Carter with 22 points. Christian Tucker added 13 points and three steals. Dre Fuller Jr. scored 10.

