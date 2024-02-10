Jackson puts up 24 in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 92-65 victory over IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Jackson scored 24 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat IUPUI 92-65 on Saturday dropping the Jaguars…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Jackson scored 24 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat IUPUI 92-65 on Saturday dropping the Jaguars to their sixth-straight loss.

Jackson had three steals for the Mastodons (16-9, 7-7 Horizon League). Eric Mulder scored 15 points while shooting 7 of 7 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line, and added three blocks. Quinton Morton-Robertson finished 4 of 9 from 3-point range to finish with 14 points, while adding eight assists.

Bryce Monroe finished with 16 points and four assists for the Jaguars (6-20, 2-13). IUPUI also got 11 points, seven rebounds and five steals from Vincent Brady II. In addition, Qwanzi Samuels finished with nine points.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Oakland and IUPUI travels to play Detroit Mercy.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

