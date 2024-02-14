Jackson and Purdue Fort Wayne host Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (16-10, 11-4 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (16-9, 7-7 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday,…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (16-10, 11-4 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (16-9, 7-7 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -1; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Jalen Jackson scored 24 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 92-65 victory over the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Mastodons are 9-4 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is the best team in the Horizon League with 15.3 fast break points.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 11-4 against Horizon League opponents. Oakland ranks fourth in the Horizon League with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Trey Townsend averaging 7.3.

Purdue Fort Wayne’s average of 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Oakland allows. Oakland has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Purdue Fort Wayne have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is shooting 53.1% and averaging 16.2 points for the Mastodons.

Blake Lampman averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 3-7, averaging 79.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

