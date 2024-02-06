Jackson and Purdue Fort Wayne host Cleveland State

Cleveland State Vikings (14-10, 7-6 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-8, 6-6 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday,…

Cleveland State Vikings (14-10, 7-6 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-8, 6-6 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne takes on the Cleveland State Vikings after Jalen Jackson scored 23 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 82-78 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Mastodons are 9-3 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vikings are 7-6 against Horizon League opponents. Cleveland State has a 6-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State scores 5.7 more points per game (77.0) than Purdue Fort Wayne gives up (71.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheed Bello is averaging 15.3 points, 4.3 assists and two steals for the Mastodons.

Tristan Enaruna is averaging 19 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Vikings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 4-6, averaging 79.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.