Iwuakor’s 31 lead Southern Miss over Western Michigan 86-54

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Victor Iwuakor scored 31 points as Southern Miss beat Western Michigan 86-54 on Saturday in the MAC-SBC challenge.

Iwuakor added 13 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Golden Eagles (14-11) of the Sun Belt Conference. Tegra Izay scored 13 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field. Donovan Ivory had 12 points and shot 4 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Broncos (8-16) were led by Seth Hubbard, who posted 17 points and two steals. Owen Lobsinger added 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Western Michigan (Mid-American Conference). Jefferson Monegro also had 10 points and five assists.

