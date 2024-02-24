Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Ivy-Curry scores 21 as…

Ivy-Curry scores 21 as UTSA slips past North Texas 64-62

The Associated Press

February 24, 2024, 7:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 21 points off the bench to lead UTSA over North Texas 64-62 on Saturday night.

Ivy-Curry added eight rebounds and three steals for the Roadrunners (9-19, 3-12 American Athletic Conference), who snapped a seven-game losing streak. Carlton Linguard had 13 points and sank a go-ahead layup with 1:49 left to play to give UTSA the lead for good. He added six rebounds and blocked three shots. Dre Fuller Jr. made three 3-pointers and scored 12.

Jason Edwards led the way for the Mean Green (14-12, 7-7) with 15 points. C.J. Noland had 12 points and Robert Allen totaled nine points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up